Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NXR opened at $16.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $16.71.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

