Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NSL stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $6.12.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

