Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE JSD opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

