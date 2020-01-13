NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, S&P Equity Research boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $130.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 92,458 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

