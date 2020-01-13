Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Receives Neutral Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the energy producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

OAS stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 23.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 32,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

