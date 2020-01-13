Omega Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

