Omega Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,353,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $329.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.86.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.