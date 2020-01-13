ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $28.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by analysts at Benchmark from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ON. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.04.

ON traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 197,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 726,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,884. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,611 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 36.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 286,135 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

