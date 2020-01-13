Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORTX. Guggenheim started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -1.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 99.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,044,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 521,646 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $256,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 172.4% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,312,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 830,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

