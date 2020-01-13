Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Orthopediatrics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

