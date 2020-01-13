OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market cap of $368,224.00 and approximately $16,309.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00037851 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00325403 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012360 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012538 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

