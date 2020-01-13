Oxford BioMedica’s (OXB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of LON OXB opened at GBX 700.40 ($9.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38. Oxford BioMedica has a 12-month low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 634.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 620.09.

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

