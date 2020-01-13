Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PACB. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

PACB stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after buying an additional 989,998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 58,382 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5,492.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 626,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 615,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

