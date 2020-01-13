Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPBI. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

PPBI stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

