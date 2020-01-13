Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Cut to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) to a sector performer rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 550 ($7.23).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGE. Investec started coverage on Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pagegroup to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 525.56 ($6.91).

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 476.60 ($6.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. Pagegroup has a twelve month low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 501.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 463.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10.

In other Pagegroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total value of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

