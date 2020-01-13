Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $5,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,789,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789,889.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200,552 shares of company stock valued at $125,434,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $64.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.41. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

