PDATA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,512.00 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One PDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. Over the last week, PDATA has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. PDATA has a market cap of $355,140.00 and approximately $5,512.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PDATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,711,325 tokens. The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io.

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.