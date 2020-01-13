Peavine Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.1% of Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $123.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average of $120.07. The company has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

