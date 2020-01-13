Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 155 ($2.04).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCS. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of McCarthy & Stone to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target (down previously from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 146.78 ($1.93).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

Shares of LON:MCS opened at GBX 140.80 ($1.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. McCarthy & Stone has a 1-year low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 6.43.

In other news, insider Gill Barr purchased 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.