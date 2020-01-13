PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the December 15th total of 446,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PNNT opened at $6.55 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,339.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

