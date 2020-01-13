PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $873.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $207,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,356,225.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 46,898 shares of company stock valued at $759,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

