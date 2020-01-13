Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

PING opened at $25.75 on Monday. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,089,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

