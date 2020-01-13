Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 26.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,017,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,347,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.