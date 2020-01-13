Pivotal Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CROX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crocs from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

CROX opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Crocs has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Crocs by 1,302.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Crocs by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $154,000.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

