Polar Capital (LON:POLR) PT Lowered to GBX 655

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its price target decreased by Shore Capital from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 655 ($8.62) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Shore Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of POLR opened at GBX 587.80 ($7.73) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 547.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 544.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

