Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,667.46

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,667.46 ($21.93) and last traded at GBX 1,667.46 ($21.93), with a volume of 16916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,646 ($21.65).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,514.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,430.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

