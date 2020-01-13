Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Potlatchdeltic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. Potlatchdeltic has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $44.69.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.48%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

