Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 13,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.32.

Prologis stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prologis has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

