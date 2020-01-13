PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

PRTC stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The firm has a market cap of $796.19 million and a P/E ratio of -101.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.19.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

