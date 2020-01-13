PVH’s (PVH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.68.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. PVH has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PVH by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 386,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after buying an additional 368,516 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after buying an additional 301,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 242,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,294,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

