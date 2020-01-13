Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.0780 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $190,796.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021055 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.02536335 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008305 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,100,542 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

