Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,070 ($27.23).

RAT has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital lowered Rathbone Brothers to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89).

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 2,140 ($28.15) on Thursday. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,119.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,182.19.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

