Raymond James Boosts SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $165.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $145.56 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $286,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,667.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $103,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,364 shares of company stock worth $2,245,328 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,137,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 18.5% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

