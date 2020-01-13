Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $777.36

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 777.36 ($10.23) and last traded at GBX 766.77 ($10.09), with a volume of 103615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 760 ($10.00).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price (up previously from GBX 815 ($10.72)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 748.10 ($9.84).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 714.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 618.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

In related news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte purchased 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

