Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.99) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 446.11 ($5.87).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 450.60 ($5.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of -85.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.70 ($6.19). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 447.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 441.10.

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

