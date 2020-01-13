ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $156.89 on Thursday. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $194,913.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,630 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

