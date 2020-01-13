Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RYTM. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.66. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 141,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,112,857.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,856 shares of company stock worth $11,079,199. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 380,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 113,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 220,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.