Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Hits $22.14 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, Bittrex and Binance. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $22.14 million and $1.43 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011789 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001116 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Gate.io, C2CX, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

