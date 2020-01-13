Ross Stores’ (ROST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $131.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.95.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $120.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

