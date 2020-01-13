Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 350

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 277.22 ($3.65).

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 305.50 ($4.02) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 311.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.81. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £27,900 ($36,700.87). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,810 shares of company stock worth $6,167,580.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

