Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hays (LON:HAS) to Sector Performer

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hays (LON:HAS) to a sector performer rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hays to an underperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Investec began coverage on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Hays to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hays currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 169.50 ($2.23).

Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 171 ($2.25) on Friday. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.22.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

