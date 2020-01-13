Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.80 ($63.72).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €43.16 ($50.19) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a one year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.90 and its 200 day moving average is €47.69.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

