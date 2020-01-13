Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDS.B shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE RDS.B opened at $60.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

