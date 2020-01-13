RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Earns Buy Rating from Gabelli

Gabelli restated their buy rating on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RPM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.83.

RPM opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. RPM International has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

