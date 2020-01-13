RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at DZ Bank

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.59 ($33.25).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €29.57 ($34.38) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.90. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

