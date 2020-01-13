Ryder System (NYSE:R) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE R opened at $53.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith acquired 1,831 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 440,942 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after acquiring an additional 418,038 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,124,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

