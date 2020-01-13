Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.52 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

