Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

SCHO opened at $50.52 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

