Short Interest in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Expands By 19.9%

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.59. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

