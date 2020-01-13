Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Grows By 139.4%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the December 15th total of 84,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

LPTH opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.06. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned 0.67% of LightPath Technologies worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

